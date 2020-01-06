UNESCO says US signed treaties not to harm cultural heritage

US President Donald Trump on Sunday stood by his threat to go after Iranian cultural sites, warning of a "major retaliation" if Iran strikes back for the killing of one of its top military commanders.
UNESCO said on January 6 that the United States has signed treaties committing it not to harm cultural heritage in the event of armed conflict.
