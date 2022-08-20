English
    UNESCO, Royal Enfield to celebrate intangible cultural heritage of Himalayas through exhibition

    The exhibition, titled ’Journeying Across the Himalayas’, will be hosted from August 22 to 25 at the Bikaner House, officials said.

    PTI
    August 20, 2022 / 05:30 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image


    The UNESCO has joined hands with a popular motorcycle manufacturing company to celebrate the intangible cultural heritage of India, as part of which an exhibition on the Himalayas will open in Delhi on Monday.


    The exhibition, titled ’Journeying Across the Himalayas’, will be hosted from August 22 to 25 at the Bikaner House, officials said.


    ”UNESCO has partnered with Royal Enfield to celebrate and promote the intangible cultural heritage of India, beginning with the Himalayas. The exhibition that will be inaugurated on Monday signifies this partnership,” a senior UNESCO official told PTI.


    A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed between the two sides in this connection, they said. The exhibition will focus on intangible cultural heritage of essentially Union Territory Ladakh and Northeastern states falling in the Himalayan region, the official said.


    Besides the exhibition, a number of events will be held from August 23-25 with the Himalayas and its intangible cultural heritage (ICH) in focus. On Tuesday, several panel discussions are lined up on subjects such as ICH through the lens of sustainable tourism, intangible cultural heritage of India: relevance and opportunity, ridets and their explorations, journeying the Himalayas through taste, they said.

    Artists’ expression of the living heritage of the Himalayas, story of the indigenous Mishing tribe and textile traditions, among other subjects would also be discussed as part of the host of events lined up next week.

    Discussions on books, writing and photography on the subject of the Himalayas and its intangible cultural heritage will also find space in the event line-up of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and Royal Enfield, acording to details shared by the officials.

