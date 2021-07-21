UNESCO removes Liverpool from world heritage list

The English city of Liverpool is no longer a UNESCO world heritage site, as the UN's cultural agency has narrowly voted to remove it. (Image: Reuters)

The English city of Liverpool is no longer a UNESCO world heritage site, as the UN's cultural agency has narrowly voted to remove it.

On July 21, at committee talks chaired by China, 13 delegates voted in favour of the proposal and five against -- just one more than the two-thirds majority required to delete a site from the global list.

The reason given was concerns about overdevelopment at the site, including plans for a new football stadium.

"It means that the site of Liverpool Maritime Mercantile City is deleted from the World Heritage List," Tian Xuejun, chairman of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee, declared, as quoted by AFP.

This is the third removal from the list, the previous two being from Oman and Germany.

As mentioned earlier, it was argued that the redevelopment plans, including high-rise buildings, would "irreversibly damage" the heritage of the historic port in northwest England.

According to the International Council on Monuments and Sites, which advises UNESCO on the heritage list, the UK government had been repeatedly asked to come up with stronger assurances about the city's future.

The council believed that the planned new stadium for Everton football club "is the most recent example of a major project that is completely contrary" to UNESCO goals.

However, UK culture minister Caroline Dinenage told the committee that her government was serious about preserving Liverpool's character, arguing that delisting "would be a huge loss".

Echoing the same thoughts, was Liverpool's mayor who defended the decision of the football stadium saying, "It's quite difficult for me to comprehend how UNESCO would rather have us having an empty dock site rather than the Everton stadium at Bramley Moore Dock".

Several countries backed the UK, agreeing it would be a "radical" step in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and urging more time for a new city council elected in May.

Those against delisting Liverpool included Australia, whose own listing for the Great Barrier Reef is threatened in this year's UNESCO deliberations.

Others opposing included Brazil, Hungary and Nigeria, arguing any step should be deferred a year to give the UK and Liverpool authorities more time.