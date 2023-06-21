Underwater 'banging' sounds heard in search for missing submersible: Reports

The American, Washington State, and Port of Everett flags are displayed at the Port of Everett Boat Yard, where OceanGate is a tenant, in Everett, Washington, on June 20, 2023. - Deep-sea thrill-seeker Stockton Rush founded OceanGate in 2009 with the hopes of advancing submersible vehicle technology and taking travelers into the darkest depths of the ocean. During such a mission on June 18, 2023, the submersible -- with Rush onboard -- went missing, losing contact with the surface ship less than two hours after it began its descent. An international search effort was launched to try and find Rush and the four other passengers in the remote North Atlantic, but no sign of them has been found. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP)

Rescuers using sonar Tuesday to search for the missing Titanic submersible with five people onboard detected underwater "banging" sounds in the North Atlantic where the craft vanished two days earlier, media reports said, citing US government communications.

A Canadian P-8 aircraft involved in the search "heard banging sounds in the area every 30 minutes. Four hours later additional sonar was deployed and banging was still heard," said an internal email sent to US Department of Homeland Security officials, according to Rolling Stone magazine.

CNN also reported that sonar picked up banging sounds, according to an internal US government memo, but that the document did not clarify when the noises were heard Tuesday, for how long, or what might have caused them.