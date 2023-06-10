Unanswered in indictment’s details on Trump’s hoarding of documents: Why?

Trump’s motive for having thousands of presidential records — including more than 300 classified documents — at Mar-a-Lago, his combination residence and members-only club in Palm Beach, Florida, was not addressed directly in the 49-page indictment filed Thursday in Miami.

For all the detailed evidence laid out in the 38-count indictment accusing former President Donald Trump of holding onto hundreds of classified documents and then obstructing the government’s efforts to retrieve them, one mystery remains: Why did he take them and fight so hard to keep them?

Trump’s motive for having thousands of presidential records — including more than 300 classified documents — at Mar-a-Lago, his combination residence and members-only club in Palm Beach, Florida, was not addressed directly in the 49-page indictment filed Thursday in Miami. The charging document did not establish that Trump had a broader goal beyond simply possessing the material.

Although finding a motive could certainly be useful for prosecutors should Trump end up at trial, it may not be necessary in proving the legal elements of the case against him. Nonetheless, why Trump held onto an extensive collection of highly confidential documents and then, prosecutors say, schemed to avoid returning them remains an unanswered question — even after nearly 15 months of investigation by the Justice Department.

The indictment did offer some hints.

It described how Trump, who often focuses on payback against perceived enemies, brandished a classified “plan of attack” against Iran at a meeting in July 2021 at Bedminster, his golf club in New Jersey, as a way to rebut what he perceived to be criticism from Gen. Mark Milley, the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In a recording of the meeting, Trump can be heard rustling paper and telling those around him that the document in question proved that he was right in his dispute with Milley.

“This totally wins my case, you know,” he said.

In other instances in the indictment, an aide to Trump describes the materials he was carting around with him in the boxes as “his papers,” something he did while he was president, suggesting he was not ready to let go of the perks of holding the highest office in the country.

Several former aides and advisers to Trump have long made the argument that he simply kept the sensitive records because he saw them as “mine,” and because he likes acquiring trophies that he can show off, whatever form those trophies may take.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

By Maggie Haberman and Alan Feuer