UN watchdog optimistic about Ukraine nuclear plant protection

Reuters
Jan 17, 2023 / 06:13 AM IST

Russian forces in March captured the Soviet-era plant, Europe's largest, soon after their invasion of Ukraine. It has repeatedly come under fire in recent months, raising fears of a nuclear disaster.

The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog said on Monday he hoped to make progress on a safe zone deal around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia plant in Ukraine, but stressed it was a tough negotiation.

"The situation around the plant continues to be very, very dangerous," Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told reporters during a visit to Ukraine. "A nuclear accident, an accident with serious radiological consequences, is in nobody's interest."

Grossi said he hoped this week to meet in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, his prime minister, Energy Minister German Galushchenko and others.

"I am very optimistic," he said, about the upcoming meetings, adding he would try to bring about "a smaller probability of nuclear catastrophe."

He acknowledged that brokering a protection zone was taking longer than expected, but noted that the effort was taking place in wartime among parties with conflicting views.