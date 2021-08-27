MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsWorld

UN warns of up to 500,000 more Afghan refugees by year end

"We are preparing for around 500,000 new refugees in the region. This is a worst-case scenario," Kelly Clements, the deputy high commissioner of the UN refugee agency, told reporters.

AFP
August 27, 2021 / 06:56 PM IST
Afghan refugee | Representative image



The United Nations said Friday it was bracing for a possible exodus from Afghanistan of up to half a million more refugees by the end of 2021.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates on Afghanistan Taliban Crisis






