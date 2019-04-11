App
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 03:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

UN urges government action over Boko Haram displaced

At least 2,000 people were initially said to have been moved the 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Jakana to the Borno state capital, Maiduguri, on April 9.

Up to 10,000 civilians have been forcibly relocated because of a military operation against Boko Haram in northeast Nigeria, the UN said on April 11, calling for better protection.

At least 2,000 people were initially said to have been moved the 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Jakana to the Borno state capital, Maiduguri, on April 9.

But the UN said five times as many were forced to flee.

"The military ordered the immediate departure and forced the relocation of up to 10,000 civilians in the middle of the night, without prior warning," it said in a statement.

"The entire town of Jakana was emptied, and people were forced to move to Maiduguri with very little time to collect personal belongings," added UN humanitarian coordinator Edward Kallon.

"Some people said they arrived in Maiduguri with nothing, not even with shoes on their feet."

The jihadists have in the last few weeks been hit by intensive air and ground offensives from coalition forces involving Nigeria, Chad and Cameroon against militant camps in Lake Chad, according to military sources and militia groups.

But there will be fresh concern about the effects of the conflict on civilians, after nearly 10 years of fighting, more than 27,000 deaths and 1.8 million made homeless.

Previous mass displacements of civilians have forced them into already overcrowded camps for the internally displaced in Maiduguri, putting pressure on the authorities.

"The United Nations is urging the government to urgently provide safety, shelter, food, water and medical care to the displaced civilians, in addition to information about when they will be allowed to return home," said Kallon.

Jakana lies on a known crossing route for ISWAP fighters moving between their camps in the Benisheikh forest area of Borno and their hideouts in the Buni Yadi area of Yobe.

In January, ISWAP - the Islamic State West Africa Province, the IS-linked faction of Boko Haram -- sent letters to Jakana and Mainok residents telling them to vacate their homes for an impending raid on the military.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 03:33 pm

