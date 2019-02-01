App
Union Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 04:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

UN team to listen to Jamal Khashoggi murder audio: Officials

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who wrote critically about the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2. His remains have not been found.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
An advisor to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says a United Nations human rights expert will listen to the audio recordings of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as part of an investigation.

Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard and her team of experts met on January 29 with advisor Yasin Aktay, a friend of Khashoggi's. He told reporters the team would have access to the audio, according to Turkish media.

The team on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary killings will leave on February 3. It has met with Turkey's foreign and justice ministers and the prosecutor leading the case.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 04:42 pm

