UN seeks $51.5 billion in aid, driven in part by war in Ukraine

New York Times
Dec 01, 2022 / 07:06 PM IST

“The needs are going up because we have been smitten by the war in Ukraine, by COVID, by climate, and I fear that 2023 is going to see an acceleration of all those trends,” Martin Griffiths, the U.N. humanitarian aid coordinator told reporters in Geneva.

Russia-Ukraine war (File Image)

The United Nations launched a record-breaking appeal to international donors on Thursday, asking for $51.5 billion to tackle spiraling levels of desperation, fueled in part by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The disruption to food and fertilizer shipments caused by the war in Ukraine has combined with climate-related disasters and a looming threat of a global economic recession to produce what the U.N. appeal warns is “the largest global food crisis in modern history.”

Around 339 million people, or 1 in every 23 people on the planet, will need assistance in 2023, the U.N. estimates, 25% more than in 2022 and more than the population of the United States, the world’s third most-populous country.

“It’s a phenomenal number, and it’s a depressing number,” Griffiths said. Global needs, he added, are outstripping the capacity of relief agencies to meet them.

Ukraine tops the list of funding needs for a single country going into 2023, he said.