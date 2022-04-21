English
    UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres seeks to meet Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    PTI
    April 21, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and his Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy (right).

    United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has written to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to receive him in Moscow and Kyiv “to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace in Ukraine.”

    Spokesperson for the Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric, told reporters Wednesday that on Tuesday afternoon two separate letters were handed over to the Permanent Missions of the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

    “In these letters, the Secretary-General asked President Vladimir Putin to receive him in Moscow and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to receive him in Kyiv. The Secretary-General said, at this time of great peril and consequence, he would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace in Ukraine and the future of multilateralism based on the Charter of the United Nations and international law,” Dujarric said.

    The UN Chief has noted that both Ukraine and Russia are founding members of the United Nations and have always been strong supporters of this Organisation.

    Russia began the invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The ensuing violence has led to thousands of deaths on both sides and over 5 million refugees.



    PTI
    Tags: #Antonio Guterres #UN #United Nations #Vladimir Putin #Volodymyr Zelenskyy #World News
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 08:25 am
