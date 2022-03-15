UN says women pay highest price in conflict, now in Ukraine

The Russia-Ukraine war has led to an unprecedented refugee crisis in Europe. (Image Source: AFP)

Women and girls pay the highest price in all crises and conflicts from Myanmar and Afghanistan to the Sahel and Haiti, and “the horrifying war in Ukraine now joins that list,” the head of the U.N. women’s agency said Monday.

Undersecretary-General Sima Bahous told the opening session of the Commission on the Status of Women’s annual meeting that with every passing day the war is damaging the lives, hopes and futures of Ukrainian women and girls.

And, she added, the fact that it is between “two wheat and oil producing nations threatens food security and access to essential services the world over” and “this, too, will impact women and girls the hardest.”

Bahous didn’t mention men who are being killed and wounded in the Ukraine fighting, though she said: “I pray that they (women) — and all those who are experiencing conflict — will soon know peace.”

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world is still male-dominated, “the results of millennia of patriarchy that excludes women and prevents their voices from being heard.”

The climate crisis, pollution, desertification and biodiversity loss coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the Ukraine war and other conflicts affect everyone — but “women and girls face the greatest threats and the deepest harm,” he said.

“Women suffer most when local natural resources including food and water come under threat, and have fewer ways to adapt,” the U.N. chief said. “The nutrition, incomes and livelihoods of women farmers are disproportionately affected by environmental crises and extreme weather like droughts and floods.”’

Guterres said there is increasing evidence linking child marriage and exploitation with the climate crisis. And when climate disasters strike, now with increasing frequency, “research shows that women and children are up to 14 times more likely than men to die.,” he said.

Gladys Acosta Vargas, chair of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, said the war in Ukraine has affected civilians, including large numbers of refugee women and children who were compelled to leave their loved ones at home. She urged an end to hostilities and peace efforts that ensure the equal participation of women.