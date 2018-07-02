App
HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 08:41 PM IST | Source: Reuters

UN says number of displaced in southern Syria climb to 270,000 people

"Our latest update shows the figure of displaced across southern Syria has exceeded 270,000 people," said Mohammad Hawari, UNHCR's Jordan spokesman told Reuters.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The latest UN figure of displaced people in South Western Syria as a result of the two-week escalation in fighting has climbed to 270,000 people, the UN refugee spokesman in Jordan said.

"Our latest update shows the figure of displaced across southern Syria has exceeded 270,000 people," said Mohammad Hawari, UNHCR's Jordan spokesman told Reuters.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 08:30 pm

tags #Syria #UN #UNHCR #world

