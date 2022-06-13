English
    UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet says not seeking second term

    "As my term as High Commissioner draws to a close, this Council's milestone fiftieth session will be the last which I brief," Bachelet told the UN Human Rights Council as it opened a four-week sitting.

    AFP
    June 13, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST
    File image: Michelle Bachelet.

    UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet announced Monday that she will not seek a second term, ending months of speculation about her intentions amid growing criticism of her lax stance on rights abuses in China.

    The 70-year-old former Chilean president, who will wrap up her four-year mandate at the end of August, had until now remained mum about whether she would seek to stay on for a second term.

    The post of High Commissioner for Human Rights typically faces heavy political pressure from countries around the world, and while it can be held for a maximum of two terms, nearly all of Bachelet's predecessors have avoided staying on for more than one term.
    AFP
    first published: Jun 13, 2022 02:43 pm
