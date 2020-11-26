UN releases $25 million aid to organisations fighting violence against women

To help women-led organisations working on preventing gender-based violence, the United Nations (UN) has released $25 million from its emergency fund.

The fund was released by UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock from the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). It has gone to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and UN Women. While the UNFPA got $17 million, the UN Women got $8 million.

Both the organisations have been asked to set aside at least 30 percent of the amount to support such women-led organisations that prevent violence against women and girls.

A statement released by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the said funds are specifically meant to help women-led organisations that focus on “preventing violence against women and girls, and helping victims and survivors with access to medical care, family planning, legal advice, safe spaces, mental health services as well as counselling”.

The announcement was made on November 25, the first day of ‘16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence’, an annual international campaign that begins on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and ends on December 10, i.e., the Human Rights Day.

UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock said: “The COVID-19 pandemic helped reveal the full extent of gender inequality while creating a set of circumstances that threaten to reverse the limited progress that has been made. It is a smart investment and it is the right thing to do. We can only successfully find a way out of this pandemic if we bring everyone with us.”

--With ANI iputs