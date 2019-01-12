App
Last Updated : Jan 12, 2019 12:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

UN President Maria Espinosa to visit Pakistan next week

This will be her first official visit to the Asia-Pacific region since she took office in September.

UN President Maria Fernanda Espinosa will travel to Pakistan next week with an aim to strengthen the world body's ties with the country to promote multilateralism.

Espinosa will travel to Pakistan from January 18-22 at the invitation of the Pakistan Government, the United Nations General Assembly spokesperson said in a statement.

This will be her first official visit to the Asia-Pacific region since she took office in September.

Espinosa, Ecuador's former Minister of Foreign Affairs, was in June elected president of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, becoming only the fourth female president of the organisation in its 73-year history.

The General Assembly President is "looking forward to strengthening the ties between Pakistan and the UN, promoting multilateralism and continuing my work with Pakistan on the priorities for the 73rd Session of the GA."

During the visit, Espinosa will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, as well as representatives of the UN and of civil society and women's organisations, her office said.
First Published on Jan 12, 2019 12:20 pm

#Pakistan #UN #world

