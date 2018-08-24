UN invites Iran, Russia, Turkey to talks on Syria next month

The talks on forming a committee to draw up a new constitution for Syria are expected to be followed by parallel UN talks.
UN Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura has invited Iran, Russia and Turkey to talks on Syria's Constitutional Committee, to be held in Geneva on Septemberr 11-12, a UN spokeswoman said on Friday.The talks on forming a committee to draw up a new constitution for Syria are expected to be followed by parallel UN talks involving countries including the United States, but she had no date for those.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 04:22 pm