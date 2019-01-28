App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 05:00 PM IST | Source: Reuters

UN investigator leading Jamal Khashoggi inquiry to meet Istanbul chief prosecutor

Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard, on a week-long visit to Turkey with a forensic and legal team, met Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on January 28.

The UN human rights investigator leading the international inquiry into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi will meet Istanbul's chief prosecutor on January 29, the prosecutor's office said.

Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard, on a week-long visit to Turkey with a forensic and legal team, met Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on January 28.

Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. US intelligence agencies believe Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered an operation to kill Khashoggi. Riyadh denies that the prince had any involvement.
