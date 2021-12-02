MARKET NEWS

UN headquarters cordoned off over armed man

Images showed armed police surrounding a man standing on a sidewalk while holding what appeared to be a gun.

AFP
December 02, 2021 / 10:17 PM IST
Representative image

The United Nations headquarters in New York was cordoned off on Thursday during a police stand-off with a lone man apparently holding a gun outside the venue, officials said.

"The UN headquarters is closed, there is police activity," a UN spokesman told AFP.

Images showed armed police surrounding a man standing on a sidewalk while holding what appeared to be a gun.
Dec 2, 2021 10:17 pm

