    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    UN General Assembly again overwhelmingly isolates Russia over Ukraine

    It is the second time the 193-member General Assembly has overwhelmingly isolated Russia over what Moscow calls a "special military operation" that is says aims to destroy Ukraine's military infrastructure.

    Reuters
    March 24, 2022 / 10:33 PM IST
    UN General Assembly (File image: AP)

    Almost three-quarters of the UN General Assembly demanded aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine on Thursday, and criticized Russia for creating a "dire" humanitarian situation after Moscow invaded its neighbor one month ago.

    It is the second time the 193-member General Assembly has overwhelmingly isolated Russia over what Moscow calls a "special military operation" that is says aims to destroy Ukraine's military infrastructure. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has blasted Russia's "absurd war."

    The resolution adopted on Thursday, which was drafted by Ukraine and allies, received 140 votes in favor and five votes against – Russia, Syria, North Korean, Eritrea and Belarus – while 38 countries, including China, abstained.

    Ukraine and its allies had been looking to match or improve on support received for a March 2 General Assembly resolution that deplored Russia's "aggression" and demanded it withdraw its troops. That received 141 yes votes, the same five no votes, while 35 states – including China – abstained.

    U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield described the vote on Thursday as an "astounding success," telling reporters: "There's really no difference between 141 and 140."

    South Africa proposed a rival draft resolution that focused on the humanitarian situation and did not mention Russia. Russia appealed for countries to support that text, arguing that the resolution drafted by Ukraine and allies had been "politicized."

    The General Assembly decided not to act on the South African draft after Ukraine called a vote under a rule relating to draft resolutions before the body on the same issue.

    The resolution adopted on Thursday demands the protection of civilians, medical personnel, aid workers, journalists, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure. It also demands an end to the siege of cities, in particular Mariupol.

    Ukraine and Western allies have accused Moscow of attacking civilians indiscriminately. Moscow denies attacking civilians.

    The resolution echoes the March 2 General Assembly text by again demanding that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its troops from Ukraine.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia-Ukraine war #Ukraine #UN General Assembly #United Nations
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 10:33 pm
