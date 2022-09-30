English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: LIVE | Sebi Chief Madhabi Puri Buch Addresses Media
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    UN farm fund in talks with IMF to join forces on resilience trust: President

    IFAD could become a partner of the IMF’s $45 billion lending initiative, the Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST), bringing its expertise on how small-scale producers and farmers cope with climate change in vulnerable countries

    Reuters
    September 30, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST
    United Nations

    United Nations

    The United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is in talks with the International Monetary Fund on joining forces on a new financing programme designed to shore up sustainable growth in poorer countries.

    IFAD could become a partner of the IMF’s $45 billion lending initiative, the Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST), bringing its expertise on how small-scale producers and farmers cope with climate change in vulnerable countries, the incoming IFAD president told Reuters.

    "The IMF needs implementing partners and is still in the process of deciding how that works," said Alvaro Lario. "We could participate through the climate adaption angle of the RST."

    Food security is key for many emerging and frontier market economies, which are vulnerable to the effects of climate change and have also been at the sharp end of a global rise in inflation in countries where foodstuffs make up as much as 40% in inflation baskets – the selection of goods used to calculate the cost of living.

    Launched in spring, the RST will start lending in October – coinciding with policy makers from around the globe meeting in Washington for the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank.

    Close

    Related stories

    IFAD approved just over $1 billion in low-interest loans and grants in 2021, according to its annual report, and is invested in 94 countries, with 207 ongoing programmes until the end of last year, mainly focused on Africa. It works closely with lenders such as the World Bank and the African Development Bank.

    More pain to come

    Lario noted that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 pushed up the price of key products farmers need, adding the cost of raising a broiler chicken in Nigeria had gone from $5 to $8 while a 30 kilogram fertiliser bag in Liberia soared from $40 to $100.

    Heads of state, especially in Africa, have identify food security as a national security matter, Lario added.

    "The global food crisis is not going to get better," he said.

    Lario, who takes up his post on Saturday, said he saw the strength of the U.S. dollar as one of the main challenges he will face, as many of IFAD’s funding pledges to countries are in local currencies.

    IFAD is also joining forces with the IMF on the new food shock window under its emergency financing instruments, as the U.N. agency’s main goal is to tackle poverty in rural areas.

    IFAD’s member states review the fund’s performance every three years and replenish its resources and this process is due to take place in 2023.

    Current world circumstances meant donors had to weigh up the need for immediate food security needs and longer term support, Lario said.
    Reuters
    Tags: #IFAD #IMF #International Fund for Agricultural Development #International Monetary Fund #UN farm fund #United Nations
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 05:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.