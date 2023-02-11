 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UN draft resolution: Any peace must keep Ukraine intact

Associated Press
Feb 11, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

The proposed resolution is broader and less detailed than the 10-point peace plan that Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced at the November summit of the Group of 20 major economies.

Ukraines supporters have circulated a proposed resolution for adoption by the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of Russias invasion of its smaller neighbor that would underscore the need for peace ensuring Ukraines sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.

The draft, obtained Friday by The Associated Press, is entitled Principles underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

The proposed resolution is broader and less detailed than the 10-point peace plan that Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced at the November summit of the Group of 20 major economies. This was a deliberate decision by Ukraine and its backers to try to gain maximum support when it is put to a vote, U.N. diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity because discussions have been private.

General Assembly spokesperson Paulina Kubiak said Friday that a reactivated emergency session of the General Assembly on Ukraine will start on the afternoon of Feb. 22. Dozens of speeches are expected to continue through most of Feb. 23 and the vote is expected late that day.