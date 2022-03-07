UN confirms more than 400 civilian deaths in Ukraine

Source: AP

The United Nations' human rights office said on Monday it had confirmed the deaths of 406 civilians, including 27 children, in Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion on February 24, but it said the real figure was likely to be much higher.

The latest figures from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, which has a monitoring mission in Ukraine, cover the period from February 24 to March 6.

The figure compared with 364 confirmed deaths in its report on Sunday.