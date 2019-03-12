App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 12:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

UN chief warns of worldwide pushback against women's rights

President Donald Trump's administration has sought in UN rights committees to strip references to sexual and reproductive health, arguing that it has been used to promote abortion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on March 11 of a worldwide pushback against women's rights, urging delegates at an annual gathering on the status of women to not give ground.

Some 9,000 advocates are taking part in the 12-day Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) amid much nervousness about a rollback of gains made over several decades to promote gender equality.

"Around the world, there is a pushback on women's rights," Guterres told the opening session of CSW at the General Assembly.

"That pushback is deep, pervasive and relentless." Women running for political office and women human rights defenders are facing increased violence, while in some countries, the murders of women are going up.

related news

In the workplace, women are 26 percent less likely to be employed than men and fewer than one-third of managers are women, even though they are likely to be better educated, said Guterres, citing a recent International Labour Organisation study.

"Even governments that are vocal supporters of this agenda fail to back their words with action where it counts," said the UN chief, who has declared himself to be a proud feminist.

He singled out nationalist, populist and austerity agendas that are "aggravating inequality, splintering communities, curtailing women's rights, cutting vital services."

"We have a fight on our hands", Guterres told the gathering, vowing: "We will not give ground. We will not turn back. We will push back against the pushback."

Activists at this year's gathering are concerned that some governments will seek to weaken language contained in a final document that deal with sexual health and reproductive rights.

President Donald Trump's administration has sought in UN rights committees to strip references to sexual and reproductive health, arguing that it has been used to promote abortion.

In the runup to CSW, more than 30 female leaders signed an open letter calling for a fightback against the erosion of women's rights, led by New Zealand's ex-prime minister Helen Clark, former foreign minister Susana Malcorra of Argentina and Bulgarian politician Irina Bokova.

"We see now, more than a quarter of a century after Beijing, more movements gaining traction which seek to halt the gains made and erode the rights won by women," said the letter.

"We seek to underscore that the risk posed by policies that seek to halt and erode gender equality is a risk not only to women, but also to all of humanity." This year's focus is on social protection and access to public services for women and girls, but the rise of the #MeToo movement and record numbers of women elected to the US Congress are garnering attention.

The gathering will pave the way to the 25th anniversary next year of the landmark Beijing declaration that outlined a roadmap to equality.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 11:50 am

tags #UN #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

You Can Buy The New Samsung Super 6 Series UHD TVs Now, But Exclusivel ...

Ctrl-Alt-Stall: Engineers Struggle for Work as Jobs Crisis Worsens

India vs Australia | "Unfair to Compare Newcomer to a Legend" - Arun o ...

18-year-old Boy Sets Girl Ablaze After She Declines Marriage Proposal

WhatsApp Banning Users For Using Third-Party Version of The Messaging ...

South Kashmir Remains Indifferent to Election Announcement, Politician ...

Congress Likely to Leave Out Seats Contested by SP-BSP Stalwarts as Re ...

Akshardham Car Fire: Delhi Traffic Police Educate Drivers to Install E ...

Mayawati’s Former Secretary Netram Raided Over Alleged Tax Evasion o ...

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

Exclusive: US says its main focus is to reduce tensions between India ...

RBI had warned of demonetisation impact on economy; no material effect ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Latest updates: Many airlines around the world ground Boeing 737 Max a ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex surges 450 points led by Reliance, ICICI ...

General elections 2019: How Sensex performed during last 4 election qu ...

Not sure if the current market rally is sustainable, says Kim Eng Secu ...

HDFC Life shares dive 6% on Standard Life stake sale plan

Supriya Sule or Ajit Pawar? Sharad Pawar taking the backseat in Lok Sa ...

Kalank teaser: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt play star-crossed lovers in Ka ...

Pakistan lied about JeM's Balakot camp; located at hilltop, centre off ...

Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of ...

Jet Airways crisis: How did the debt-laden airline secure ECB for work ...

Oppo F11 Pro review: Excellent design and a great camera make it easy ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City FC need to stick to their first-leg tactics i ...

Kalank teaser: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film boasts of some mesmer ...

Kalank Teaser: Five things we loved about this visually pleasing Varun ...

Kalank teaser launch: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan reveal their fight o ...

Priyanka Chopra’s late night visit to the hospital fuels pregnancy r ...

Nick Jonas conquers the Billboard, thanks fans for Sucker’s success

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap to collaborate after Manmarziyaan, de ...

What fight? Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton come together for Commonw ...

Kalank teaser launch: Here’s what Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.