    UN chief: Former Kyrgyzstan president to head Afghan mission

    Former Kyrgyzstan president Roza Otunbayeva has been appointed as the new U.N. special envoy for crisis-stricken Afghanistan, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced late Friday.

    Associated Press
    September 03, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST
    Otunbayeva succeeds Deborah Lyons of Canada as head of the U.N. political mission in Afghanistan known as UNAMA. She will be in charge of the U.N.s humanitarian operations and dealings with the country’s Taliban rulers.

    Guterres said Otunbayeva brings to the position over 35 years of professional experience in leadership, diplomacy, civic engagement, and international cooperation.

    She served as president in 2010-2011, as foreign minister on three occasions, in parliament and as deputy prime minister. She was also Kyrgyzstans ambassador to the United States and Britain.

    Presently, Otunbayeva is a member of Guterres High-Level Advisory Board on Mediation and head of the Roza Otunbayeva Initiative Foundation in Kyrgyzstan.

    Associated Press
    first published: Sep 3, 2022 11:09 am
