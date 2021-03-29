English
UN chief Antonio Guterres flags COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: Report

"The response to COVID and to the financial aspects [of the crisis] has been fragmented, and geopolitical divides are not helping," Guterres told the FT.

Reuters
March 29, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST
Antonio Guterres (File image )

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world faces intense issues of debt sustainability because of the coronavirus crisis that have not been properly understood or addressed, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Countries such as Brazil and South Africa had borrowed heavily from domestic lenders rather than from foreign investors, at interest rates much higher than those available to rich countries, making the dangers less visible than in previous emerging market debt crises, according to Guterres.

"They are essentially borrowing in the internal market but maturities are coming down," Guterres told FT. "This is a very bad signal."
Reuters
TAGS: #Antonio Guterres #coronavirus #Covid-19 #United Nations #World News
first published: Mar 29, 2021 10:20 am

