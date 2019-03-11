App
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 04:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

UN ban on Masood Azhar: China says 'responsible solution' can only come through talks

Beijing also said security issues constituted an "important topic" in its talks to ease tensions between Pakistan and India following the Pulwama terror attack.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Amid reports that the resolution to declare Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist would come up in the UN Security Council on March 13, China on March 11 said "a responsible solution" can only come through discussions.

Beijing also said security issues constituted an "important topic" in its talks to ease tensions between Pakistan and India following the Pulwama terror attack.

The US, the UK and France had moved a proposal at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) after the Pulwama terrorist attack to designate the chief of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) which claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack, as a global terrorist.

According to reports the resolution was expected to be taken by the 1267 committee of the UNSC on March 13. China, which has blocked three times such moves by India and other members of the UNSC, is yet announce its stand.

Asked about India's appeal and China's stand on the issue, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told media here, "First I would like to say that the UNSC as a main body of the UN has strict standards and rules of procedures. Some reports have knowledge of inside information the UNSC. I don't know that can be counted as an evidence," he said.

"China's position on the designation of a terrorist by the 1267 Sanctions Committee is consistent and clear. China adopted a responsible attitude, follows the rules of the procedure of the committee and participated in the discussions in a responsible manner. Only through discussions can we come up with a responsible solution," he said.

Recently Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou travelled to Pakistan and held talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and other officials.

India on March 9 said all the UNSC members were aware of the JeM training camps and the presence of Azhar in Pakistan, and urged the nations to designate him as a global terrorist.

To another question whether Azhar's ban issue figured in China's talks with Pakistan, Lu said "recently India and Pakistan has experienced a lot. We think those indents are not in the interest of peace and stability in the region".

"We have engaged in mediation efforts with both sides and held talks to promote the easing of tensions. We made enormous efforts. While exchanging ideas security is an important topic and I can say that our talks were wide ranging quite deep," he said.

Tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of JeM killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured Indian pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 04:26 pm

tags #Jaish-e-Muhammed #Masood Azhar #UN #world

