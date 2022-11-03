English
    'Ultimate level' of rates likely higher than earlier estimates: Fed's Jerome Powell

    In remarks at a press conference after the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points for a fourth consecutive meeting, Powell said there is "significant uncertainty" around the level of rates needed to bring down inflation, but "we still have some ways to go."

    Reuters
    November 03, 2022 / 07:08 AM IST
    U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

    The "ultimate level" of the Federal Reserve's benchmark policy rate is likely higher than previously estimated, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.

