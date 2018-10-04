App
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 11:11 AM IST | Source: Reuters

UK's Theresa May planning to rush Brexit through parliament: Report

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

British Prime Minister Theresa May's officials are planning to rush her Brexit deal through Parliament to stave off a rebellion from her own party, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

May's team want the final withdrawal agreement ratified by lawmakers within two weeks of signing the terms of the divorce in Brussels, Bloomberg said citing people familiar with the matter.

Under that timetable, members of Parliament would vote on whether to accept or reject the divorce treaty by the beginning of December, sources told Bloomberg.

May appealed to her Conservative Party on Wednesday to unite behind her plan to leave the European Union, warning critics their arguments could put Brexit in jeopardy.

With just six months before Britain is due to exit the EU, she has so far weathered the Brexit storm, shrugging off a barnstorming speech by her ex-foreign minister Boris Johnson that did little to hide his leadership ambitions.
#Brexit #Parliament #Theresa May #UK #World News

