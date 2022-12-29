 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK's Royal Mint unveils first King Charles III coins

PTI
Dec 29, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST

The Royal Mint has the duty to strike the coins of UK monarchs and has been responsible for doing so since the reign of Alfred the Great, dating back to the ninth century.

The UK's Royal Mint on Thursday revealed the first coins to bear King Charles III's official coinage portrait, offering collectors the chance to acquire the commemorative set with the new monarch's portrait from January 3, 2023.

The design had been unveiled earlier this year as part of the Queen Elizabeth II memorial coin range and the all-new coins struck from January 1, 2023, will now bear the 74-year-old King's portrait.

It symbolises one of the biggest changes to UK coins since decimalisation as collectors will see the country's coins begin their transition from Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II who died on September 8, to her son and heir.

"As the official maker of UK coins, the Royal Mint has been proud to strike every single UK coin for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for 70 years; as we enter the New Year, we will start to see one of the biggest changes to UK coins for decades take place as King Charles III's portrait begins to appear on all new UK coins," said Anne Jessopp, CEO of the Royal Mint.

"Our role as an exemplar of British craftsmanship means each coin bearing his [King's] portrait is of the highest quality, from the metal it's struck on, to the hours of craft that's gone into the design, the tooling and the final product for our customers," added Jessop.