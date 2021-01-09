MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

UK's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip given COVID-19 jab

"The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations," a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

AFP
January 09, 2021 / 09:04 PM IST

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip received Covid-19 vaccinations on Saturday, Buckingham Palace said, in a rare public comment on the private health matters of the long-serving monarch.

"The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations," a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

A source told Britain's domestic Press Association news agency that the queen, 94, and Philip, 99,   were given the injections by a royal household doctor at Windsor Castle.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
AFP
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Prince Philip #Queen Elizabeth II #United Kingdom #World News
first published: Jan 9, 2021 09:04 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.