 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

UK's problems won't go away in 2023, warns PM Rishi Sunak in New Year message

PTI
Dec 31, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

He highlighted the "barbaric" war in Ukraine as one of the dominating challenges ahead.

UK PM Rishi Sunak (File image)

Rishi Sunak struck a cautious note with his first New Year message as British Prime Minister on Saturday and warned that the UK's problems won't go away in 2023, at the end of a tough 12 months during which his government had taken tough but fair decisions.

The 42-year-old Indian-origin leader, who took charge as Prime Minister towards the end of October following turmoil within the ruling Conservative Party, recalled his inaugural address on the steps of 10 Downing Street to reiterate his promise to work "relentlessly" on the things that matter.

A particularly turbulent year for British politics saw Sunak's two embattled predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss unceremoniously shunted out of office as Conservative Party leaders.

"I'm not going to pretend that all our problems will go away in the New Year," said Sunak.

"But 2023 will give us the opportunity to showcase the very best of Britain on the world stage, defending freedom and democracy wherever we find it under threat," he said.

He highlighted the "barbaric" war in Ukraine as one of the dominating challenges ahead.