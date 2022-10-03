English
    UK's Liz Truss to delay vote on cutting 45% rate of tax, The Telegraph reports

    Reuters
    October 03, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST
    UK Prime Minister Liz Truss (Image source: AP/File)

    British Prime Minister Liz Truss could delay the vote on cutting the 45% rate of tax, The Telegraph reported on Sunday citing government sources.

    Members of parliament will not be asked to approve the decision until they have learned how it will be funded in the Chancellor's medium-term plan on Nov. 23, the report said quoting government sources.
