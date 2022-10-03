UK's Liz Truss to delay vote on cutting 45% rate of tax, The Telegraph reports
Reuters
October 03, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss (Image source: AP/File)
British Prime Minister Liz Truss could delay the vote on cutting the 45% rate of tax, The Telegraph reported on Sunday citing government sources.
Members of parliament will not be asked to approve the decision until they have learned how it will be funded in the Chancellor's medium-term plan on Nov. 23, the report said quoting government sources.