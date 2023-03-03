 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

UK's King Charles chooses France, Germany for first overseas State Visit

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 07:48 PM IST

The King, 74, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, will travel to Paris, where they will be hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, and then head to Berlin and Hamburg to be hosted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Britain's King Charles III will undertake his first overseas State Visit as monarch to the neighbouring European countries of France and Germany towards the end of this month, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

The King, 74, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, will travel to Paris, where they will be hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, and then head to Berlin and Hamburg to be hosted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

In Berlin, King Charles will address the Bundestag, making him the first British monarch to make a speech in the German parliament.

"The visit will celebrate Britain's relationship with France and Germany, marking our shared histories, culture and values," the palace statement said.