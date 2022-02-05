UK's Counter Terrorism Police advise Pakistani dissidents to 'keep a low profile'

Representative Image | AFP/Getty Images

Counter-Terrorism Policing officers in the United Kingdom have recently advised Pakistani exiles -- seeking refuge in the European country -- to keep a low profile, reported The Guardian on January 5. The advisory says their lives may be 'at risk', following them criticising Pakistan’s powerful military.

The Counter-Terrorism Policing -- a collaboration of UK police forces and the security services -- even asked these people to inform police in case they plan to travel within the UK.

MoneyControl could not independently verify the report.

The new alert is followed by a recent trial where a London-based hitman was found guilty of conspiring to murder a Pakistani dissident.

In the trial, that was heard, Muhammad Gohir Khan was offered £100,000 to kill a dissident blogger and fierce critic of the Pakistani intelligence services -- Ahmad Waqass Goraya -- in the Netherlands in 2021, added The Guardian.

Until now, the mysterious middleman behind the plot – known as 'Muzzamil' – remains at large. The officers have requested people to let the police know regarding the information on Muzzamil, who has a British accent.

Earlier in December, officers from Counter Terrorism Policing visited the UK home of Pakistani political commentator Rashid Murad to review his security ahead of the trial that started last month. They also installed a panic alarm and CCTV at his home and shared guidance on personal security from the national counter-terrorism security office.

"Two police officers visited my home in 2021, informed me that they had intercepted communication in which it was revealed that some people were planning to harm me. They didn’t tell me who but indicated they were from the Pakistani authorities,” The Guardian quoted Murad as saying.

Apart from Murad, similar measures were taken by the Counter-Terrorism Policing officers to secure lawyer Fazal Khan, outspoken Pakistani political scientist and commentator based in London -- Ayesha Siddiqa, Pashtun rights campaigner -- Zar Ali Khan Afridi, journalist Yunas Khan, and others.