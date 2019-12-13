App
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 09:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

UK's Boris Johnson says election results 'powerful new mandate' for Brexit

Exit polls and early results suggest the Tories are on course for a historic victory in Thursday's election, in which Johnson won his own seat in Uxbridge, west of London, with an increased majority.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
UK PM Boris Johnson
UK PM Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said the British people had given his Conservative government a "powerful new mandate" to deliver Brexit and unite the country.

First Published on Dec 13, 2019 09:35 am

tags #Boris Johnson #Brexit #UK #World News

