Ukrainians suffer in cold, darkness as president implores UN to punish Russia

Nov 24, 2022 / 06:27 AM IST

Russia unleashed a missile barrage across Ukraine on Wednesday, killing 10 people, forcing shutdowns of nuclear power plants and cutting water and electricity supply in many places.

44-year Viktor Galak (R), poses with his 43-year wife Svitlana (L) and their 10-year-old daughter Anna (C), in the liberated village of Pravdyne, Kherson region, on November 12.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the United Nations Security Council to act against Russia over air strikes on civilian infrastructure that have again plunged Ukrainian cities into darkness and cold as winter sets in.

"Today is just one day, but we have received 70 missiles. That's the Russian formula of terror. This is all against our energy infrastructure... Hospitals, schools, transport, residential districts all suffered," Zelenskiy said via video link to the council chamber.

Ukraine was waiting to see "a very firm reaction" to Wednesday's air strikes from the world, he added.

The council is unlikely to take any action in response to the appeal since Russia is a member with veto power.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russian President Vladimir Putin was "clearly weaponizing winter to inflict immense suffering on the Ukrainian people."