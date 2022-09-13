Ukrainians are fighting hard to defend their country and to take back territory: US

Russia Ukraine war

The US has vowed to continue to give support to Ukraine as the Ukrainians are fighting hard to defend their country and take back territory seized by Russia.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, but Ukrainian forces retook large areas around Kyiv in early April after Russia abandoned its push towards the capital. "We're not going to speak for Ukrainians. We'll leave it to Ukrainians to describe their operations. But it's clear they are fighting hard to defend their country and take back territory, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday.

We're going to continue to give them the support they need to succeed on the battlefield, she said. The US has announced two significant security assistance packages last week, brought more than 50 countries together to coordinate its support, and has worked to fulfil the Ukrainian requests for what they need to be successful on the battlefield, the official noted.

After Ukraine seized Balakliya last Thursday, Russian troops retreated, leaving more than 1,100 square miles back in the hands of Ukraine, the Washington Post reported Monday. Russia's defence ministry said troops were regrouping, the daily said.

In the last five days, Ukraine has recaptured more territory than Russia has taken since April, according to the Institute for the Study of War, which closely tracks the conflict, said the news report. The New York Times reported that cracks have emerged in the Russian official narrative as lawmakers and pundits on state television cast doubt on Moscow's prospects.

Meanwhile, US Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation, and Senator John Cornyn introduced legislation giving the Pentagon enhanced procurement authorities to quickly refill American defence stockpiles after American military aid to Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Jean-Pierre said that Russia's war in Ukraine is a threat to the rules-based international order that has been the foundation of stability across the world for decades.

Russia's actions open the door to aggression elsewhere. And we've been very clear about that, she said. The President also has been clear that we will continue to support Ukraine as they continue to defend their democracy against Russian aggression, she said, alleging that this is a war that was unprovoked by Russia, an attack on a sovereign country.

We see how bravely the Ukrainians have been fighting to fight for their freedom. We support that. So we are grateful for the bipartisan support that has made it possible to provide Ukraine with the unprecedented military, humanitarian, and financial support.

We are asking Congress to pass additional funding to support Ukraine's effort, she said.