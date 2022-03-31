Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalls envoys to Georgia, Morocco

Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recalled Ukraine’s ambassadors to Georgia and Morocco, suggesting they haven’t done enough to persuade those countries to support Ukraine and punish Russia for the invasion.

With all due respect, if there won’t be weapons, won’t be sanctions, won’t be restrictions for Russian business, then please look for other work, Zelenskyy said in his nighttime video address to the nation Wednesday.

"I am waiting for concrete results in the coming days from the work of our representatives in Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa."

Zelenskyy also said he was expecting results from Ukraine’s military attaches in embassies abroad.

He said the diplomatic front is one of the key fronts in Ukraine’s battle to win the war against Russia.