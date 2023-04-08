Ukrainian deputy foreign minister due to seek Indian aid: Report

Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova is due to visit India on Monday and will seek humanitarian aid and equipment to repair energy infrastructure damaged during Russia's invasion, the Hindu newspaper reported on April 8.

India, which holds the presidency of the G20 bloc this year, has declined to blame its old ally Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and has sought a diplomatic solution while boosting its purchases of Russian oil.

Dzhaparova, making the first visit to India by a Ukrainian government minister since Russia's invasion, will call on India to send a "strong message for peace" to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is due to visit India in July for a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit and is due back in September for a G20 summit, the newspaper said.

"Ukraine has requested India for more humanitarian aid, including pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and energy equipment, to repair power infrastructure damaged during the war, and both sides are also expected to discuss the delivery of such support," the newspaper said, citing diplomatic sources.

The newspaper said final arrangements for Dzhaparova's visit were still under discussion. India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Dzhaparova is expected to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Kyiv, the newspaper said.

Will Xi, Won’t Xi: China is talking peace, but is it going to stop helping Putin skirt sanctions? During talks with the Indian government, Dzhaparova will expand on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's 10-point peace formula, and call on India to add its "crucial global voice" to building a consensus in its favour, the paper said. Ukraine is keen to get an invitation to participate in G20 meetings and for Zelenskiy to be invited to speak to G20 leaders during the summit, the newspaper said. The Indian Council of World Affairs, a New Delhi-based think tank, said on Twitter it would host a talk with Dzhaparova on Tuesday.

Reuters