Ukrainian attack kills 63 Russian soldiers in east, Moscow says

New York Times
Jan 02, 2023 / 10:34 PM IST

Ukrainian rockets struck a building housing Russian soldiers in an occupied city in Donetsk early on New Year’s Day, killing 63 service members, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday. Ukraine claimed that hundreds were killed, but even the lower figure would represent one of the deadliest single strikes against Russian forces in Ukraine since the war began.

A spokesman for the Russian-installed proxy government in the Donetsk region, Daniil Bezsonov, called the strike in the city of Makiivka “a massive blow.” The Ukrainian military claimed that “about 400” Russian soldiers had died, although that figure could not be independently verified.

Ukraine hit the building using HIMARS, a guided rocket system supplied by the United States whose range of dozens of miles has for months helped Kyiv’s forces strike deep behind the front lines. The system is part of a growing arsenal of sophisticated Western weapons that have helped Ukraine change the course of the conflict.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said that four HIMARS rockets hit the soldiers’ temporary base in Makiivka. The strike, which took place shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day, immediately provoked outrage among some of Russia’s pro-war military commentators, who said it represented the latest example of Russian military commanders’ ineptitude in the war and their disregard for the lives of Russian soldiers.

A former Russian paramilitary commander in Ukraine, Igor Girkin, confirmed the seriousness of the disaster, writing on Telegram, the social messaging app, that “many hundreds” were dead and wounded, but added that many people “remained under the rubble.”

The building, described by both Russian and Ukrainian officials as a vocational school, was “almost completely destroyed” because “ammunition stored in the same building” detonated in the strike, said Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov. Video posted on social media showed firefighters at a severely damaged building and piles of steaming rubble.