Ukrainian Boeing 737 flight crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed

A Boeing 737 aircraft, carrying at least 170 passengers and crew, crashed reportedly due to technical problems shortly after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport on January 8, killing all on board the flight, as per Iranian state TV.



We are following reports that a Ukrainian 737-800 has crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran. #PS752 departed Tehran at 02:42UTC. Last ADS-B data received at 02:44UTC. https://t.co/qXWHUPGDTu pic.twitter.com/vuAi6TOqTp

— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 8, 2020

The airplane belonged to Ukraine International Airlines, it said.

An investigation team was at the site of the crash in southwestern outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

State TV earlier said there were 180 passengers and crew aboard. The discrepancy could not be immediately reconciled, said the report.

Flight data from the airport showed a Ukrainian 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines took off in the morning on January 8, then stopped sending data almost immediately afterward, according to website FlightRadar24. The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing US forces in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani.

The Boeing 737-800 is a very common single-aisle, twin-engine jetliner used for short to medium-range flights. Thousands of the planes are used by airlines around the world.

Introduced in the late 1990s, it is an older model than the Boeing 737 MAX, which has been grounded for nearly 10 months following two deadly crashes.