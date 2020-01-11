Ukrainian aircraft crash | Iranian foreign minister apologises for plane 'disaster', cites 'US adventurism'

"Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.
Iran's foreign minister offered his country's "profound regrets, apologies and condolences" on January 11 after the armed forces admitted shooting down a Ukrainian airliner due to "human error". "A sad day," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter. "Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster," he said."Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.
First Published on Jan 11, 2020 11:35 am