you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2020 11:23 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Ukrainian aircraft crash | Iran 'deeply regrets' accidental shooting down of airliner, says President Hassan Rouhani

All 176 people aboard the airliner were killed in the crash shortly after takeoff.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Iran "deeply regrets" the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner earlier this week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a tweet on January 11.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake," he wrote on Twitter. "My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences."

Ukrainian aircraft crash| Human error says Iran military statement; President Rouhani tweets deep regrets, condolences

The investigation will continue, Rouhani wrote in a separate tweet.

All 176 people aboard the airliner were killed in the crash shortly after takeoff.

First Published on Jan 11, 2020 11:05 am

tags #world

