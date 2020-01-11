Ukrainian aircraft crash | Iran 'deeply regrets' accidental shooting down of airliner, says President Hassan Rouhani

Iran "deeply regrets" the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner earlier this week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a tweet on January 11.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake," he wrote on Twitter. "My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences."

Ukrainian aircraft crash| Human error says Iran military statement; President Rouhani tweets deep regrets, condolences

The investigation will continue, Rouhani wrote in a separate tweet.