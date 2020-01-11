Ukrainian aircraft crash | Human error says Iran military; President Rouhani tweets deep regrets, condolences

Iran has admitted it accidentally shot down the Ukrainian aircraft which crashed on January 8 near Tehran.

In a statement read on state TV on January 11, the Iranian military said the aircraft had flown down close to a sensitive military site belonging to the elite Revolutionary Guards and was shot down "unintentionally due to human error".

"The responsible parties would be referred to a judicial department within the military and held accountable," it added.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also tweeted on January 11 and expressed "deep regrets" over the accidental shooting.



The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake.

My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences. https://t.co/4dkePxupzm — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 11, 2020

“The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake. My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences," Rouhani tweeted.

Rouhani in a separate tweet said the Armed Forces’ internal investigation has concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane & death of 176 innocent people.

"Investigations continue to identify & prosecute this great tragedy & unforgivable mistake," he wrote.

All 176 people on board were killed in the crash. The Iranian military statement expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

The crash on January 8 heightened international pressure on Iran after months of friction with the United States and tit-for-tat military strikes. Washington killed an Iranian general last week in Iraq, prompting Tehran to fire at US targets.

The United States and Canada had said that the plane was shot down, a claim Iran had initially denied. The countries had 57 citizens on board and Ottawa had told Iran that "the world is watching".

On Twitter, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the armed forces' investigation showed the downing of the Boeing 737-800 was the result of "human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism (that) led to disaster."