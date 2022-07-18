English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy fires top security chief and prosecutor

    “In particular, more than 60 employees of the prosecutor's office and the SBU have remained in the occupied territory and work against our state,” Zelenskyy said.

    Reuters
    July 18, 2022 / 06:16 AM IST
    Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired the head of the country's security service and its prosecutor general on Sunday, citing hundreds of criminal proceedings into treason and collaboration by people within their departments.

    “In particular, more than 60 employees of the prosecutor's office and the SBU have remained in the occupied territory and work against our state,” Zelenskyy said.

    “Such an array of crimes against the foundations of the state's national security, and the links recorded between Ukrainian security forces and Russian special services raise very serious questions about their respective leaders,” he said.

    He dismissed Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, and replaced her with her deputy Oleksiy Symonenko. He also dismissed Ivan Bakanov, the head of Ukraine's security service, the SBU. Bakanov was a long-time friend of Zelenskyy's, according to Ukrainian news agencies.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Russia #Ukraine #Volodymyr Zelenskyy #World News
    first published: Jul 18, 2022 06:16 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.