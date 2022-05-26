English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Price Increasing Soon!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Ukraine's richest man plans to sue Russia for huge losses

    Ukraine's richest man says he plans to sue Russia over what he said was $17 billon to $20 billion in losses caused by its bombardment of steel plants he owns in the devastated city of Mariupol.

    Reuters
    May 26, 2022 / 09:25 PM IST
    Women hold up placards reading 'Save Azovstal' during an Ukrainian protest in front of the Soviet War Memorial (Heroes' Monument of the Red Army) during a protest against Russia's war in Ukraine at Schwarzenbergplatz in Vienna, Austria, on May 8, 2022.

    Women hold up placards reading 'Save Azovstal' during an Ukrainian protest in front of the Soviet War Memorial (Heroes' Monument of the Red Army) during a protest against Russia's war in Ukraine at Schwarzenbergplatz in Vienna, Austria, on May 8, 2022.

    Ukraine's richest man says he plans to sue Russia over what he said was $17 billon to $20 billion in losses caused by its bombardment of steel plants he owns in the devastated city of Mariupol.

    The Azovstal steelworks suffered heavy damage from Russian bombing and shelling after the sprawling plant became the last bastion of defence in the southern port city. The Illich Steel and Iron Works, also owned by Akhmetov, was also badly damaged during Russian shelling of Mariupol. read more

    "We will definitely sue Russia and demand proper compensation for all losses and lost business," Rinat Akhmetov, who owns the biggest Ukrainian steelmaker Metinvest, told Ukrainian news portal mrpl.city in an interview.

    Asked how much money Metinvest had lost because of the damage to Azovstal and Illich, he said: "The replacement cost ... due to Russian aggression is from $17 to $20 billion. The final amount will be determined in a lawsuit against Russia."

    Billionaire Akhmetov had already seen his business empire shattered before the war by eight years of fighting in Ukraine’s east after pro-Russian separatists took over swaths of territory there.

    Close

    Related stories

    Since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, Metinvest has announced it cannot deliver its supply contracts. While Akhmetov's financial and industrial SCM Group is servicing its debt obligations, his private power producer DTEK has restructured its debt portfolio, he said.

    Akhmetov said he had remained in Ukraine since the war with Russia began, adding: "We believe in our country and believe in our victory."



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Azovstal #Mariupol #Russia #Ukraine
    first published: May 26, 2022 09:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.