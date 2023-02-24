English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Ukraine's leader gives qualified support for China proposals

    "China has shown its thoughts. I believe that the fact that China started talking about Ukraine is not bad," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said

    Associated Press
    February 24, 2023 / 10:55 PM IST
    Zelenskyy said there were points in the Chinese proposals that he agreed with

    Zelenskyy said there were points in the Chinese proposals that he agreed with "and there are those that we don't."

    Ukraine's leader is giving qualified support for China's new pronouncements about the war in his country, saying Beijing's interest is "not bad". "China has shown its thoughts. I believe that the fact that China started talking about Ukraine is not bad," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a news conference on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

    But the question is what follows the words. The question is in the steps and where they will lead to. China called for a cease-fire and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in a vaguely worded proposal released Friday that analysts said was unlikely to deliver results.

    Zelenskyy said there were points in the Chinese proposals that he agreed with "and there are those that we don't." "But it's something," he added.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Associated Press
    Tags: #China #russia invasion #Ukraine #Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    first published: Feb 24, 2023 10:55 pm