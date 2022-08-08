Ukraine’s East and South come under fire

Russian forces struck areas in Ukraine’s east and south over the weekend, local officials said, as signs mounted that both sides were readying for a counteroffensive in the southern part of the country.

After seizing the bulk of Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region early last month, Russia has concentrated its efforts on capturing the neighboring region of Donetsk. Together, the two areas make up the Donbas region.

Some analysts have said that Russia’s campaign in the Donbas has to some degree tapered off in recent weeks. Much remains unclear, but the change seems to be partly a result of the emergence on the battlefield of U.S. long-range rocket-launching systems and Ukrainian attacks around the southern city of Kherson. But Russian shelling has still been taking a heavy toll.

“The situation in Donbas remains very difficult,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said in his nightly address Sunday, adding that the bulk of Ukraine’s efforts was focused on the fighting in the “hot areas” of Donetsk, which has cost “many lives.”

Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the regional military administration in Donetsk, wrote on Telegram on Monday that Russian forces had killed five civilians and injured 17 a day earlier.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based research organization, Russian forces most likely made “incremental” advances in settlements near the regional center of Donetsk on Sunday.

Neighboring Luhansk also came under fire. The head of the regional military administration there, Serhiy Haidai, said Russian forces had launched a series of attacks with missiles, airstrikes, mortars and tank troops Sunday night.

“Each of these attempts is a few more damaged houses, broken destinies and hopes of our compatriots,” he wrote on Facebook.

In the northeast of Ukraine, Russian forces continued to strike the city of Kharkiv. Ihor Terekhov, the city’s mayor, reported at least seven explosions early Sunday and said that an infrastructure facility had been hit.

Shelling continued Monday morning, he wrote in a Telegram post, killing one civilian and damaging several homes.

“There is definitely no military infrastructure in this peaceful and densely populated area,” he wrote, as the local military administration urged residents to remain in shelters.

In the south, Ukrainian forces have been setting the stage for a counteroffensive against Russian forces for weeks.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense said over the weekend that Russian forces were “almost certainly massing in the south in anticipation of Ukraine’s counteroffensive or in preparation for a possible assault,” citing “long convoys of Russian military trucks, tanks, towed artillery, and other weapons” moving away from the Donbas and heading for Ukraine’s southwest.

Russian forces continued to undertake defensive measures to divert Ukrainian strikes and prepare defensive positions before Ukraine’s counteroffensive, the Institute for the Study of War said in its Sunday analysis.

Yaroslav Yanushkevych, head of the Kherson regional administration, wrote on Telegram that Russian forces were mining critical infrastructure throughout the Kherson region, including gas, electricity and water supplies before the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

“The Russians are preparing for a strategy of terror and scorched earth,” he wrote.

His claims could not be independently verified.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine’s southern forces, said Monday morning on a broadcast that Ukrainian forces had “quite seriously” hit two bridges over the Dnieper River that connect the Russian-controlled territory around the city of Kherson to the rest of the country. The Ukrainians have said they intended to blow up bridges on the river to cut the Russians’ lines of supply and retreat.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

By Emma Bubola