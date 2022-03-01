English
    Ukraine's 2nd-largest city hit by new shelling

    PTI
    March 01, 2022 / 02:04 PM IST
    (AFP photo)

    (AFP photo)

    Ukrainian authorities say the center of the country's second-largest city has been hit by renewed Russian shelling. Oleh Sinehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration, said the administration building in the center of Kharkiv came under Russian shelling Tuesday along with residential buildings.

    Sinehubov didn't give any specific numbers of casualties from the latest shelling. Oleh Sinehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration, said the administration building in the center of Kharkiv came under Russian shelling Tuesday along with residential buildings.

    Previously, Sinehubov said at least 11 people were killed and scores of others were wounded in the shelling in Kharkiv on Monday. He said Ukrainian troops are fending off Russian attempts to advance on the city of 1.4 million people.

    Videos posted on Ukrainian social networks and media showed a massive explosion next to the towering Soviet-era administrative building on Kharkiv's central square hitting several cars parked in front of it, shattering windows but leaving the building largely intact.
